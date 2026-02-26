iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Short Interest Update

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 16,147 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the January 29th total of 56,991 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,743 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 94,743 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ILCG traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.05. The stock had a trading volume of 155,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,508. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $109.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 60.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 59,372 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $17,925,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $306,000.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

