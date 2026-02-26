AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,942 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the January 29th total of 7,509 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,401 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,401 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF by 121.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000.

AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LRGC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.85. The stock had a trading volume of 73,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,276. AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF has a 52-week low of $55.94 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average of $77.11. The stock has a market cap of $724.01 million, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.03.

About AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF

The AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF (LRGC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap US companies. Its stock selection process combines fundamental and quantitative research to identify opportunities while managing risk. LRGC was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

