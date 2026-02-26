Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXIV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,355 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the January 29th total of 38,871 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,882 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,882 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Get Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA DXIV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,787. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.99. Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $73.11. The company has a market capitalization of $138.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF (DXIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, broad portfolio of developed markets ex-US companies, with an increased exposure to firms with smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability. DXIV was launched on Sep 10, 2024 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.