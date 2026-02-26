Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) Short Interest Down 74.6% in February

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 719 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the January 29th total of 2,829 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,321 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,321 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSEU traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,432. The company has a market capitalization of $128.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average is $44.90. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.09 and a 12 month high of $50.08.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (GSEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed Europe large- and mid-cap equities, with equal weights to each of four factor buckets and stocks within each bucket weighted by a factor score. GSEU was launched on Mar 2, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

