EOG Resources (EOG) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.21 per share and revenue of $5.3593 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

NYSE EOG opened at $122.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.49. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $101.59 and a 12 month high of $135.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 54,979 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,180.72. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 3,790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research lowered EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

