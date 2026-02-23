Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Digital Brands Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Digital Brands Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DBGI

Digital Brands Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Brands Group

NASDAQ:DBGI opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.30. Digital Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the third quarter valued at about $348,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DBGI) operates as a digital consumption platform focused on acquiring, operating and scaling digitally native consumer brands. The company seeks to partner with emerging and established brands across categories such as fashion, home & lifestyle, health & wellness, and consumer electronics. By leveraging a centralized operating model, Digital Brands Group aims to drive revenue growth, expand market reach and enhance customer engagement for its portfolio companies.

At the core of Digital Brands Group’s strategy is its expertise in e-commerce, digital marketing and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.