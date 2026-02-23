Flywire (FLYW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Flywire to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $144.9590 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Flywire Stock Performance

FLYW opened at $11.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Flywire from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Flywire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $17.00 target price on Flywire in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

Insider Activity

In other Flywire news, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp purchased 25,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $274,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,300,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,277,000. This trade represents a 1.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 13,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $200,038.27. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 374,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,744.33. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 251,112 shares of company stock worth $3,477,834 and sold 38,426 shares worth $567,215. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Flywire by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Flywire by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW) is a global payments enablement and software company that specializes in facilitating complex cross-border transactions. Its cloud-based platform streamlines receivables and payer workflows across key verticals including education, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and commercial services. Flywire’s technology integrates with institutional systems to automate payment posting, reconciliation and reporting, aiming to improve the payer experience and accelerate cash flow for its clients.

Founded in 2009 by entrepreneur Iker Marcaide as peerTransfer, the company rebranded as Flywire in 2015.

