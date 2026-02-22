Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,174.5620, but opened at $1,228.02. Partners Group shares last traded at $1,228.36, with a volume of 22 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,272.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,279.06.

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS: PGPHF) is a global private markets investment manager that specializes in private equity, private debt, private real estate and private infrastructure. The firm develops tailored investment solutions for institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. Its services include direct investments, primary fund commitments and secondary market transactions, as well as customized portfolio and advisory offerings.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Partners Group completed its initial public offering on the SIX Swiss Exchange in 2006.

