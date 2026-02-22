OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,520 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $27,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000.

Shares of PYLD stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $27.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

