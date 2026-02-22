OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,008 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,008 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $22,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $96.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.91 and a 200-day moving average of $94.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $96.65.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

