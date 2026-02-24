GENinCode (LON:GENI) Stock Price Up 12.1% – Here’s What Happened

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.25 and last traded at GBX 1.21. 11,170,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 5,121,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.66.

About GENinCode

GENinCode Plc is a UK based company specialising in genetic risk assessment of cardiovascular disease. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death and disability worldwide.

GENinCode operates business units in the UK, in the United States through GENinCode U.S. Inc and in Europe through GENinCode S.L.U.

GENinCode predictive technology provides patients and physicians with globally leading preventative care and treatment strategies. GENinCode CE marked invitro-diagnostic molecular tests combine clinical algorithms and bioinformatics to provide advanced patient risk assessment to predict disease onset.

