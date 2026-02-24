Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Price Up 8% – Time to Buy?

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.0510. Approximately 794,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,141,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Braze from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

Get Braze alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRZE

Braze Trading Up 10.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Braze had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $190.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Braze’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.140 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Braze

In other news, insider Astha Malik sold 14,049 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $237,849.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 205,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,542.77. The trade was a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 7,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $125,129.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,692,933 shares in the company, valued at $28,661,355.69. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 66,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,772 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Braze by 592.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,105,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,019 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Braze by 443.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,404,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,748 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Braze by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,279,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,087 shares during the last quarter. Battery Management CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Braze by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,429,000 after purchasing an additional 951,674 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company (NASDAQ: BRZE) that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze’s platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.