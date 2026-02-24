Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.6990, with a volume of 26871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veolia Environnement currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS: VEOEY) is a multinational environmental services company headquartered in France that provides a broad range of water, waste and energy management solutions to municipal and industrial customers. Its core activities include water supply and wastewater treatment, collection and recovery of solid and hazardous waste, and energy services such as district heating and industrial energy optimization. The company also develops circular economy and recycling programs, environmental engineering, and operational maintenance services aimed at improving resource efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

Veolia serves public-sector clients and private businesses across many regions worldwide, with operations spanning Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

