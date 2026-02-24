Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.76 and last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 260628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.97.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

