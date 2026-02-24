SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.05 and last traded at $51.0040, with a volume of 427370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.45.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 80.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,484,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,142,000 after acquiring an additional 122,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

