Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Umicore S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.9930, but opened at $5.25. Umicore shares last traded at $5.3450, with a volume of 12,804 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UMICY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Umicore alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Umicore

Umicore Price Performance

Umicore Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76.

(Get Free Report)

Umicore is a global materials technology and recycling company headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of advanced materials and catalysts that support clean mobility, energy storage and sustainable resource management. Its activities span the refining and recovery of precious metals, the production of emission control catalysts for the automotive industry, and the sourcing of materials for rechargeable batteries.

Umicore operates through three main business units: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.