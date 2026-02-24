Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Toray Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.0890 and last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 43762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Smbc Nikko Sec. raised shares of Toray Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Toray Industries Stock Up 2.7%

The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Toray Industries had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Toray Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.707-0.707 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Toray Industries Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc is a global leader in advanced materials and chemical technologies, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company’s core operations span five business segments: fibers & textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment & engineering, and life sciences. Toray serves a diverse range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, construction, healthcare and water treatment, leveraging its material innovation to meet evolving market demands.

In the fibers & textiles division, Toray develops synthetic fibers and high-performance fabrics for applications such as apparel, industrial materials and automotive interiors.

