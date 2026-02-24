Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) in the last few weeks:

2/14/2026 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/6/2026 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/5/2026 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

2/4/2026 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $38.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/23/2026 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Chipotle Mexican Grill is now covered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2026 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

1/5/2026 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/2/2026 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/29/2025 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

