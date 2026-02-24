PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) VP Sells $447,848.34 in Stock

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) VP Anne Foulkes sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $447,848.34. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 15,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,025.01. The trade was a 18.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $126.02. The company had a trading volume of 571,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,793. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $133.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 9.93%.The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,098,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $727,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,412,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,159,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,593,443,000 after buying an additional 2,521,004 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,990,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $716,256,000 after buying an additional 2,295,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in PPG Industries by 342.8% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,688,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,468 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG’s product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

