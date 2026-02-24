Insider Buying: IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Insider Purchases 47 Shares of Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Euan Marshall acquired 47 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 318 per share, with a total value of £149.46.

Euan Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 12th, Euan Marshall acquired 4,000 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 339 per share, for a total transaction of £13,560.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Euan Marshall acquired 43 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 349 per share, for a total transaction of £150.07.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Euan Marshall bought 4,500 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 350 per share, with a total value of £15,750.

On Monday, December 22nd, Euan Marshall purchased 42 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 355 per share, for a total transaction of £149.10.

On Thursday, December 18th, Euan Marshall purchased 6,000 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 354 per share, for a total transaction of £21,240.

IntegraFin Trading Down 1.7%

LON IHP traded down GBX 5.43 on Tuesday, reaching GBX 308.07. The company had a trading volume of 916,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,954. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 263 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 397.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 348.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 348.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin ( LON:IHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 17.40 EPS for the quarter. IntegraFin had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 37.90%. Analysts forecast that IntegraFin Holdings plc will post 16.9090056 EPS for the current year.

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

