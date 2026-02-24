Fiona Gilbert Buys 7,000 Shares of North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Stock

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Gilbert bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 370 per share, for a total transaction of £25,900.

Fiona Gilbert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 24th, Fiona Gilbert acquired 5,500 shares of North Atlantic Smaller Cos stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 370 per share, for a total transaction of £20,350.

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Stock Performance

LON NAS traded up GBX 4 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 370. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,335. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 360.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 367.49. North Atlantic Smaller Cos has a twelve month low of GBX 318 and a twelve month high of GBX 402. The firm has a market cap of £482.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.77.

About North Atlantic Smaller Cos

NASCIT is a special situations investment trust dedicated to a long-term capital appreciation objective, to achieve positive absolute returns for shareholders with low correlation to the overall market.

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (‘NASCIT’) targets capital appreciation for its shareholders through investing primarily in smaller cap public and unquoted companies. NASCIT has been run by Christopher Mills since 1982, using a bottom-up approach when determining investment strategy.

