Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.0050, with a volume of 867564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GBDC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Lucid Cap Mkts raised Golub Capital BDC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $15.00 price target on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $110.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.89 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 38.57%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.9%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 124.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 7.8% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 280,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

The company’s core business activities center on originating and managing bespoke financing arrangements for U.S.

See Also

