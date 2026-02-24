Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Rohm Co. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.40, but opened at $17.8825. Rohm shares last traded at $17.7550, with a volume of 452 shares changing hands.

Rohm Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Rohm alerts:

Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter. Rohm had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 7.27%.

About Rohm

Rohm Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:ROHCY, is a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. Established in 1958, the company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of a wide range of electronic components. Its product portfolio encompasses analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, power management devices, discrete semiconductors, optoelectronics and a variety of passive components including chip resistors and capacitors.

Rohm’s semiconductor offerings serve applications across automotive, industrial, computing, communications and consumer electronics markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rohm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rohm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.