Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.42, but opened at $57.00. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 442 shares changing hands.

ZLDPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. BTIG Research raised Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a current ratio of 14.10. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.80.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.69 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 70.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a Denmark‐based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, design and development of peptide‐based therapeutics. Utilizing proprietary peptide engineering platforms, the company focuses on metabolic and endocrine disorders, including diabetes and rare gastrointestinal diseases. Zealand employs a rational design approach to optimize stability, selectivity and dosing profiles of its candidates, aiming to improve patient outcomes where current treatment options are limited.

Among the most advanced assets in Zealand’s pipeline is dasiglucagon, a stable glucagon analog designed for the emergency treatment of severe hypoglycemia.

