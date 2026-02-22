Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Arete Research lowered Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mobileye Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $20.18.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.69 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 20.70%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 465.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye’s core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

