iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,155,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125,350 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $128,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $111.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $112.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the inflation-protected public obligations of the United States Treasury, commonly known as TIPS. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury inflation-protected securities that have at least one year remaining to maturity, are rated investment-grade and have $250 million or more of face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.