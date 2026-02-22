Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 155,760 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. $ERO

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,760 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Ero Copper worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ERO. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Ero Copper during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 19.3% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ero Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ERO opened at $30.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ERO shares. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Ero Copper Corp (NYSE: ERO) is a Canada-based natural resource company focused on the production of copper concentrate from its Brazilian operations. The company’s flagship asset is the Vale do Curaçá mining complex in the state of Bahia, which includes multiple underground mines and a centralized processing facility. Ero Copper’s primary product is copper concentrate, which is sold to smelters and end users around the world.

The Vale do Curaçá complex comprises the Pilar and Surubim underground mines, supported by a fully integrated processing plant.

