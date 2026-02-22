Personal CFO Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $200.15 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $267.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $283.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.17.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at $675,764,755.36. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 271,892 shares of company stock worth $58,476,908 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

