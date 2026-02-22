Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,491 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC raised its position in Tesla by 21.2% during the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $411.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 381.31, a P/E/G ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.28. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Tigress Financial initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $550 price target, signaling sell‑side expectations for meaningful upside if Tesla executes its pivot to robotics and autonomy. Tigress Initiates Coverage

Tigress Financial initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $550 price target, signaling sell‑side expectations for meaningful upside if Tesla executes its pivot to robotics and autonomy. Positive Sentiment: Tesla is rolling out FSD monetization (subscription push) and continues to cite large supervised‑miles safety data — both expand recurring revenue potential and help justify a valuation tied to software/autonomy, not just cars. FSD Subscriptions Analysis

Tesla is rolling out FSD monetization (subscription push) and continues to cite large supervised‑miles safety data — both expand recurring revenue potential and help justify a valuation tied to software/autonomy, not just cars. Positive Sentiment: Longer term, bullish narratives around Optimus and Tesla’s robotics pivot (large TAM commentary and analyst pieces) support a structural re‑rating if execution continues — this is why some investors look past near‑term auto softness. Optimus Opportunity

Longer term, bullish narratives around Optimus and Tesla’s robotics pivot (large TAM commentary and analyst pieces) support a structural re‑rating if execution continues — this is why some investors look past near‑term auto softness. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla cut Cybertruck pricing (new base at ~$59,990; Cyberbeast reduced to $99,990) to drive demand — this could boost volumes but may compress margins; the immediate market reaction has been muted. Cybertruck Price Cut

Tesla cut Cybertruck pricing (new base at ~$59,990; Cyberbeast reduced to $99,990) to drive demand — this could boost volumes but may compress margins; the immediate market reaction has been muted. Neutral Sentiment: Large hedge funds and managers show mixed positioning: some boosted TSLA stakes (Viking Global, Woodline), others trimmed — this creates two‑way flows that can amplify intraday volatility. Institutional Trades

Large hedge funds and managers show mixed positioning: some boosted TSLA stakes (Viking Global, Woodline), others trimmed — this creates two‑way flows that can amplify intraday volatility. Negative Sentiment: A federal judge denied Tesla’s request to overturn a $243M jury award tied to a fatal Autopilot crash, making the liability judgment stick — an explicit legal and reputational headwind that increases near‑term risk and potential cash exposure. Autopilot Verdict Upheld

A federal judge denied Tesla’s request to overturn a $243M jury award tied to a fatal Autopilot crash, making the liability judgment stick — an explicit legal and reputational headwind that increases near‑term risk and potential cash exposure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst and investor skepticism about demand for the cheaper Cybertruck trim (comments that it may not increase volumes meaningfully) keeps the sales/earnings risk front‑and‑center for short‑term traders. Cybertruck Skepticism

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

