SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $234,000.

Shares of FEZ opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.35. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $68.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index. The EURO STOXX Index is a broad liquid subset of the STOXX Europe 600 Index. The Index captures approximately 60% of the free-float market capitalization of the EURO STOXX Total Market Index, which in turn covers approximately 95% of the free float market capitalization of the represented countries.

