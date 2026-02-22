Pison Marivic Uychiat Sells 67 Shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) Director Pison Marivic Uychiat sold 67 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $13,729.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,552.80. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pison Marivic Uychiat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 19th, Pison Marivic Uychiat sold 83 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total value of $17,514.66.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $210.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.73 and a 52 week high of $216.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.410-7.610 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 638.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENSG. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on The Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.60.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company’s model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

