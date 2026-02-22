Head to Head Contrast: PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) and DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) and PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of DSV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of PowerFleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of PowerFleet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get DSV alerts:

Volatility and Risk

DSV has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV 0 2 3 1 2.83 PowerFleet 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DSV and PowerFleet, as provided by MarketBeat.

PowerFleet has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 172.65%. Given PowerFleet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than DSV.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DSV and PowerFleet”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSV $37.45 billion 1.71 $1.23 billion $2.94 45.16 PowerFleet $362.52 million 1.40 -$50.99 million ($0.23) -16.48

DSV has higher revenue and earnings than PowerFleet. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DSV and PowerFleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV 4.23% 10.92% 4.63% PowerFleet -7.00% -5.23% -2.61%

Summary

DSV beats PowerFleet on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSV

(Get Free Report)

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers. It also offers road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, express, and online and document handling services; and workshops. In addition, the company provides logistics solutions for automotive, technology, healthcare, energy, industrial, retail/ fashion, and chemical sectors; and inventory management solutions. Further, it offers special project transport services, such as industrial projects, renewable energy, government logistics, ship charter, and air charter services; and courier and warehousing services. The company was formerly known as DSV Panalpina A/S and changed its name to DSV A/S in September 2021. DSV A/S was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Hedehusene, Denmark.

About PowerFleet

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc. engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, and Other. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.