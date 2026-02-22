GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 27,630 Shares of Ennis, Inc. $EBF

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 185.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,630 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ennis were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ennis in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ennis by 1,037.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Ennis by 56.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 245.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ennis stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. Ennis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $516.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.37.

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.50 million. Ennis had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.01%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 8th. Ennis’s payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ennis in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ennis, Inc (NYSE: EBF) is a provider of print and related products and services designed to meet the needs of businesses and organizations across a variety of industries. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Ennis offers business forms, checks, manuals, labels, promotional signage and specialty packaging. The company also delivers e-commerce and software solutions that enable customers to manage orders, customize print jobs and streamline supply-chain processes through its integrated online platform.

Ennis’s core product offerings include continuous business forms, laser checks and security-enhanced documents, as well as graphic communications materials such as brochures, catalogs and direct-mail collateral.

