FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.98 and last traded at $47.9440, with a volume of 34414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.83.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.2%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.80. The stock has a market cap of $955.05 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMAR. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 13.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 233,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after buying an additional 28,287 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 20.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,626 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 54,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 44,640 shares during the period. Finally, FWG Investments LLC. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. FWG Investments LLC. now owns 31,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

