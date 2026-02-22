ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $20.7960. 3,794,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 13,831,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87.

Get ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1248 Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.