Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 4,815 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TIP stock opened at $111.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $112.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the inflation-protected public obligations of the United States Treasury, commonly known as TIPS. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury inflation-protected securities that have at least one year remaining to maturity, are rated investment-grade and have $250 million or more of face value.

