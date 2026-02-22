Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) versus Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Head-To-Head Survey

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) and Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sotera Health and Ardent Health”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotera Health $1.15 billion 4.32 $44.34 million $0.19 92.05 Ardent Health $5.97 billion 0.23 $210.34 million $1.45 6.49

Risk and Volatility

Ardent Health has higher revenue and earnings than Sotera Health. Ardent Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sotera Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sotera Health has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardent Health has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sotera Health and Ardent Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotera Health 0 3 7 0 2.70 Ardent Health 2 4 6 0 2.33

Sotera Health presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.35%. Ardent Health has a consensus price target of $14.58, indicating a potential upside of 54.98%. Given Ardent Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ardent Health is more favorable than Sotera Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of Sotera Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.5% of Sotera Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Ardent Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sotera Health and Ardent Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotera Health 4.82% 43.69% 6.54% Ardent Health 3.24% 19.02% 6.04%

Summary

Sotera Health beats Ardent Health on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems. The company also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, as well as technical assistance, regulatory consulting, and advisory services. It serves medical devices, pharmaceuticals, food safety, agricultural products, cancer treatment, and high-performance materials industries, as well as commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

About Ardent Health

Ardent Health Partners, Inc. owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee. Ardent Health Partners, Inc. is a subsidiary of EGI-AM Investments, L.L.C.

