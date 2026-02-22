Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Receives $24.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.0875.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBD. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $28.75 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 151.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $138,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 110,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,520.08. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $7,168,323.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 918,940 shares in the company, valued at $27,108,730. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,731. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $443,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 29,882.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 62,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 61,857 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,463,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,049,000 after buying an additional 1,333,005 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,065,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,808,000 after buying an additional 37,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,572,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

