Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Receives $24.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.0875.
Several research firms have recently commented on WBD. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th.
In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $138,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 110,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,520.08. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $7,168,323.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 918,940 shares in the company, valued at $27,108,730. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,731. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $443,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 29,882.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 62,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 61,857 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,463,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,049,000 after buying an additional 1,333,005 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,065,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,808,000 after buying an additional 37,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,572,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Competing bidders appear willing to overpay for WBD, which lifts the chance of a takeover premium for shareholders and is supporting the stock. Want to Win the Warner Bros. Discovery Takeover Battle? ‘Walk Away Now.’
- Positive Sentiment: Paramount says the U.S. antitrust waiting period on its all-cash bid has expired — a procedural milestone that moves the deal process forward and increases the plausibility of a transaction. Paramount says US antitrust waiting period on Warner Bros bid has expired
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that Netflix can boost its offer if needed suggest more upside is possible for shareholders if the bidding escalates. Netflix has ample room to increase its offer
- Neutral Sentiment: Netflix is publicly arguing it has a cleaner regulatory path and has deployed senior legal/antitrust personnel to make that case — can reduce concern but not decisive. Netflix doesn’t need the Warner Bros. deal, but its rivals might
- Neutral Sentiment: WBD rejected Paramount’s latest bid but gave Paramout/Skydance a week to submit a “best and final” offer — keeps the auction open and creates short-term uncertainty about the final price. Warner Bros Rejects Paramount’s Latest Bid But Gives David Ellison’s Firm A Week To Submit ‘Best And Final’ Offer
- Neutral Sentiment: WBD will report Q4 and full-year 2025 results on Feb. 26 — an upcoming catalyst that could swing sentiment separate from takeover headlines. Warner Bros. Discovery to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Negative Sentiment: The U.S. DOJ is probing how a sale could affect movie theaters and has engaged major chains — this regulatory scrutiny could complicate or delay a deal. US DOJ probes Warner Bros’ planned sale impact on theaters
- Negative Sentiment: High-profile opposition (e.g., James Cameron letter) and ongoing antitrust scrutiny create political and reputational headwinds that could slow approvals or increase conditions. James Cameron sends scathing letter over Netflix-WBD deal
- Negative Sentiment: An outside firm cut WBD to Hold, which could temper investor enthusiasm if more downgrades follow. Warner Bros. Discovery Cut to Hold at Rothschild & Co Redburn
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.
The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.
