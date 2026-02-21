Wealth Alliance LLC Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Wealth Alliance LLC cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 54.0% during the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 295,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,119,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,751,000 after buying an additional 183,686 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its stake in Zoetis by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 438,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,228,000 after buying an additional 40,615 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $128.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.25 and a 1-year high of $177.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.91.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Further Reading

