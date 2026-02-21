Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 79.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,702 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.6% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $244,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX opened at $158.29 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $159.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.62 and a 200 day moving average of $146.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.74.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.86.

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

