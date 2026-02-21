Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR $TME is Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. cut its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,133,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,103 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises 31.6% of Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $26,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Green Court Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 93.1% in the third quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,039,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,252,000 after buying an additional 501,078 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,257,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 86.5% in the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 878,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after acquiring an additional 407,400 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,150,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,928.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,519,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,278 shares during the period. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance
Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on TME
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is a China-based digital music and audio entertainment platform that operates a portfolio of leading music streaming and social entertainment services. Its core consumer-facing products include streaming apps, online karaoke (KTV) services and live music and entertainment broadcasts. The company monetizes its content through a mix of subscriptions, digital music sales, in-app purchases, virtual gifting, advertising and licensing arrangements with rights holders.
The company traces its roots to the consolidation of Tencent’s music assets and was established in the mid-2010s to unify several prominent music properties under a single operating entity.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tencent Music Entertainment Group
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.