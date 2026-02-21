Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.19, but opened at $5.71. Bausch Health Cos shares last traded at $5.9850, with a volume of 1,540,027 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Bausch Health Cos had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 1,596.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bausch Health Cos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bausch Health Cos in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings cut Bausch Health Cos from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Cos from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Cos has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Cos

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Caption Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 405,789 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 12,589.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 6,661.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Cos by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Cos in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Cos Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68.

Bausch Health Cos Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos Inc, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, is a global specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The company operates through two primary segments: Ophthalmology, led by its Bausch + Lomb franchise, and Diversified Brands, which encompasses prescription dermatology, gastrointestinal, neurology and branded pharmaceutical products. Bausch Health develops, manufactures and markets a range of therapeutic and over-the-counter offerings designed to address conditions such as cataracts, dry eye, glaucoma, acne, rosacea, migraine and gastrointestinal disorders.

The Ophthalmology segment under the Bausch + Lomb name provides products for eye health, including prescription drops, contact lens care solutions, intraocular lenses, surgical instruments and diagnostic devices.

