Brady (NYSE:BRC) Posts Earnings Results

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09, FiscalAI reports. Brady had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $384.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Brady updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.950-5.150 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Brady's conference call:

20th consecutive quarter of organic sales growth — organic sales +1.6% this quarter and total sales +7.7% (acquisitions +2.3%, FX +3.8%), with Asia leading at +14.2% (India ~25%).

Shares of Brady stock opened at $89.25 on Friday. Brady has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $99.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.96%.

In other Brady news, General Counsel Andrew Gorman sold 12,528 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,365.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 14,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,381.53. The trade was a 46.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Wilms sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $296,190.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,672 shares in the company, valued at $599,413.36. This represents a 33.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 38,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,947 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,208,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brady by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,620,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,032,000 after buying an additional 294,818 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 1,256.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after buying an additional 171,535 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Brady by 37.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 87,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brady by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 79,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

BRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brady in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brady has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation is a global provider of identification and safety solutions, specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of products that help businesses improve safety, security and efficiency. The company offers an array of durable labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software platforms tailored to a wide range of industrial and commercial environments.

Founded in 1914 by William H. Brady, Brady Corporation has grown from a regional marker manufacturer into a diversified global enterprise.

