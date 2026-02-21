Insider Selling: Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Director Sells $15,469.56 in Stock

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) Director Ilan Ganot sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $15,469.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,898.68. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ilan Ganot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

On Wednesday, February 4th, Ilan Ganot sold 7,205 shares of Solid Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $46,400.20.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Ilan Ganot sold 191 shares of Solid Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $1,258.69.

On Monday, January 5th, Ilan Ganot sold 1,053 shares of Solid Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $5,717.79.

Solid Biosciences Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $5.71 on Friday. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67.

Institutional Trading of Solid Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 5,815,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,000 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,612,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 505.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,968 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $7,613,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 184.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 979,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays set a $9.00 price objective on Solid Biosciences and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Solid Biosciences

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. The company’s primary approach centers on gene replacement and gene editing technologies designed to restore functional dystrophin protein in patients lacking this critical muscle‐stabilizing protein.

Solid’s lead investigational therapy, SGT‐001, is a micro‐dystrophin gene therapy candidate engineered to deliver a shortened but functional form of the dystrophin gene using an adeno‐associated virus (AAV) vector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.