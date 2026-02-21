Anoma Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $15.91 Million (XAN)

Anoma (XAN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 21st. Anoma has a market cap of $15.91 million and $4.83 million worth of Anoma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anoma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anoma has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,022.77 or 0.99742086 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,950.37 or 0.99784422 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Anoma

Anoma was first traded on September 30th, 2025. Anoma’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Anoma’s official Twitter account is @anoma. Anoma’s official website is anoma.net.

Anoma Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anoma (XAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anoma has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Anoma is 0.00807043 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $6,946,539.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anoma.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoma using one of the exchanges listed above.

