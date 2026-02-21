Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.660-2.760 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Workiva also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.640-0.670 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $61.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -127.97 and a beta of 0.62. Workiva has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $97.10.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $238.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Workiva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.660-2.760 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.670 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Workiva will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WK. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Workiva by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Workiva by 82.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

