Y.D. More Investments Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $332.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $24,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,133,942.80. This trade represents a 34.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $458.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom launched BroadPeak™, a next‑generation radio DFE SoC (5nm) for 5G Advanced and 6G massive MIMO that the company says cuts power by up to 40% and is shipping samples — a clear product catalyst for telco infrastructure revenue if adoption scales. Broadcom Introduces Industry’s First 6G Digital Front-End SoC for Massive MIMO

Broadcom launched BroadPeak™, a next‑generation radio DFE SoC (5nm) for 5G Advanced and 6G massive MIMO that the company says cuts power by up to 40% and is shipping samples — a clear product catalyst for telco infrastructure revenue if adoption scales. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and commentary pieces are broadly constructive on Broadcom’s AI exposure and diversified revenue streams — several bullish analyst ratings and price targets (median ~$450) support upside expectations versus today’s price. (Analyst coverage cited across recent reports.)

Analyst and commentary pieces are broadly constructive on Broadcom’s AI exposure and diversified revenue streams — several bullish analyst ratings and price targets (median ~$450) support upside expectations versus today’s price. (Analyst coverage cited across recent reports.) Positive Sentiment: Market commentary argues that AI capex volatility creates buying opportunities for hardware leaders like Broadcom as hyperscaler spending ramps, which can sustain multi‑year revenue growth. Broadcom: AI CapEx Panic Is Your Opportunity

Market commentary argues that AI capex volatility creates buying opportunities for hardware leaders like Broadcom as hyperscaler spending ramps, which can sustain multi‑year revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom reports a large AI backlog (reported ~US$73B) that underpins long‑term revenue visibility but has people debating whether the current multiple already prices that growth. That makes the stock sensitive to guidance and execution updates. Broadcom’s US$73b AI Backlog Puts Valuation And Risks In Focus

Broadcom reports a large AI backlog (reported ~US$73B) that underpins long‑term revenue visibility but has people debating whether the current multiple already prices that growth. That makes the stock sensitive to guidance and execution updates. Neutral Sentiment: Recent hedge‑fund activity is mixed — several firms (Woodline, Farallon, Owl Creek) added positions while others (D1 Capital, Altimeter, 3G Capital) trimmed — leaving institutional flows ambiguous for near‑term price direction. 3G Capital Partners Cuts 65,000 Broadcom Shares Stake

Recent hedge‑fund activity is mixed — several firms (Woodline, Farallon, Owl Creek) added positions while others (D1 Capital, Altimeter, 3G Capital) trimmed — leaving institutional flows ambiguous for near‑term price direction. Negative Sentiment: Elevated insider selling and large institutional reductions (e.g., a reported large Q4 trim by a major asset manager) increase near‑term downside risk if execution or guidance disappoints — investors watch insider/inst flows closely. (Quiver/filings summaries.)

Elevated insider selling and large institutional reductions (e.g., a reported large Q4 trim by a major asset manager) increase near‑term downside risk if execution or guidance disappoints — investors watch insider/inst flows closely. (Quiver/filings summaries.) Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: multiple commentary pieces note Broadcom isn’t cheap today, so upside depends on continued strong execution, hyperscaler capex, and product adoption — any softness in guidance could pressure the shares. Broadcom Stock Isn’t Cheap. Why Bulls Still See Room to Run

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Read More

