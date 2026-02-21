Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.30 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 136.91%.
Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $0.75 on Friday. Alight has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $399.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58.
- Positive Sentiment: New CEO unveils a $100M capital deployment plan aimed at innovation and operational excellence — a clear signal management is prioritizing a turnaround and product investment that could support longer‑term revenue/efficiency gains. Alight signals $100M capital deployment
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported full‑year revenue of about $2.3B and said it generated strong cash from operations and free cash flow — cash strength may help fund the turnaround plan and reduce downside risk. Alight Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: notable call buying (5,659 calls) suggests some traders are speculating on a rebound or event‑driven upside. (Could be short‑term/speculative interest.)
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage/analysis flow: Bank of America initiated coverage (new institutional attention can increase liquidity and analyst focus). Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Alight
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call / transcript are available — management outlined its strategy and investments, which investors will parse for execution timelines; read the highlights and full transcript for detail. Alight Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 earnings missed expectations: EPS $0.18 vs. consensus ~ $0.25 and revenue was marginally below estimates — this miss is the proximate trigger for selling pressure. Alight Lags Q4 Earnings Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple analyst downgrades (Needham cut buy→hold; KeyCorp trimmed to sector weight) increase selling pressure and reduce near‑term analyst support. Needham downgrades Alight
- Negative Sentiment: Block & Leviton announced an investigation into potential securities‑law violations involving Alight — a litigation or regulatory probe materially raises uncertainty and is a major near‑term negative catalyst. Alight Investigated for Securities Fraud
In other Alight news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim bought 42,098 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,193.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 109,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,729.40. The trade was a 62.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 193,116 shares of company stock valued at $448,984. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alight by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 249,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 1,776.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Alight by 7.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,027,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 66,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.
Alight, Inc (NYSE: ALIT) is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital and financial solutions designed to help organizations and their employees navigate critical life and work events. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including payroll administration, benefits enrollment and management, workforce and analytics solutions, health and welfare support, and financial wellness programs. By integrating advanced technology with expert advisory services, Alight aims to simplify the administration of human resources and benefits functions, improve employee engagement and productivity, and drive cost efficiencies for its clients.
Alight’s core platform leverages cloud architecture and automation to deliver scalable and secure solutions that address the needs of mid-sized and large enterprises.
