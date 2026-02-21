Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.30 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 136.91%.

Alight Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $0.75 on Friday. Alight has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $399.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58.

Get Alight alerts:

Trending Headlines about Alight

Here are the key news stories impacting Alight this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALIT. Wedbush cut their price target on Alight from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Alight from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.40 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $1.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alight

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alight news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim bought 42,098 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,193.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 109,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,729.40. The trade was a 62.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 193,116 shares of company stock valued at $448,984. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alight by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 249,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 1,776.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Alight by 7.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,027,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 66,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc (NYSE: ALIT) is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital and financial solutions designed to help organizations and their employees navigate critical life and work events. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including payroll administration, benefits enrollment and management, workforce and analytics solutions, health and welfare support, and financial wellness programs. By integrating advanced technology with expert advisory services, Alight aims to simplify the administration of human resources and benefits functions, improve employee engagement and productivity, and drive cost efficiencies for its clients.

Alight’s core platform leverages cloud architecture and automation to deliver scalable and secure solutions that address the needs of mid-sized and large enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.