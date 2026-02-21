Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Vallourec SA (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.60, but opened at $4.95. Vallourec shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 21,776 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vallourec in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vallourec has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Vallourec Trading Down 6.3%

About Vallourec

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89.

Vallourec is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of premium tubular solutions for the oil and gas, power generation, industrial and construction markets. Headquartered in Saint-Saulve, France, the company specializes in seamless steel pipes and associated services that support exploration, drilling, production and infrastructure projects around the world.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses drill pipes, casing and tubing, line pipe as well as mechanical and cold-rolled precision tubes.

Further Reading

