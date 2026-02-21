Vaulta Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week (A)

Vaulta (A) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Vaulta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vaulta has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Vaulta has a market cap of $131.14 million and $16.46 million worth of Vaulta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Vaulta alerts:

Vaulta Coin Profile

Vaulta was first traded on May 11th, 2025. Vaulta’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,570,047 coins. The Reddit community for Vaulta is https://reddit.com/r/vaulta and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vaulta’s official Twitter account is @vaulta_. Vaulta’s official message board is www.vaulta.com/resources. Vaulta’s official website is www.vaulta.com.

Vaulta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vaulta (A) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Vaulta has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 1,624,089,582.4394 in circulation. The last known price of Vaulta is 0.081971 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $15,597,819.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vaulta.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vaulta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vaulta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vaulta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

